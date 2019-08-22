Lidl expands ’Hazánk Kincsei’ product portfolio

BBJ

Hungarian unit of German global discount supermarket chain, Lidl announced that it will further expand its „Hazánk Kincsei” („Hungarian Treasures”) product portfolio, news outlet Origo says.

Hazánk Kincsei is Lidl Hungary’s own brand. Due to the increasing popularity of the brand, the store decided to increase its portfolio to nearly 70 different items.

Such products are manufactured according to traditional Hungarian receipts and methods by domestic suppliers, origo.hu reported.

It includes apple juice from Nyíregyháza (239 km east of Budapest), milk from Kaposvár (185 km southwest of Budapest) or hot paprika from Kecskemét (86 km southeast of the capital city).