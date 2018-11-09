Li Cheng to build EUR 5 mln food processing plant in Tiszafüred

remember me
Chinese-owned Li Cheng is building a nearly EUR 5 million food processing plant in Tiszafüred (146 km east of Budapest), the cityʼs mayor told MTI.
Construction of the plant will start next spring and production could start in the second half of 2020, said Imre Ujvári.
The plant will create more than 100 jobs, he added.
Li Cheng already has production at its headquarters in Gödöllő, on the outskirts of Budapest, and in Tiszanána, close to Tiszafüred. Almost 200 people work at the bases.
Li Cheng had revenue of HUF 2.3 bln last year, public records show.
