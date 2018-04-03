Lego sets, DIY tools best sellers in spring

BBJ

As predicted before Easter, toy sales were significantly up over the holiday period, as online store Extreme Digital registered significant sales of Lego sets and board games in Hungary. At the same time, sales of do-it-yourself tools and lawnmowers have also risen as spring looms into view.

In the weeks preceding Easter, toy sales generally rise by one-third compared to normal periods, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal by Extreme Digital. The most popular items are Lego building sets, with board games ranking second and creative games third, based on sold units.

Extreme Digital buyers spend on average HUF 6,500 on Lego sets, and HUF 4,000-5,000 on other toys, presumably purchased as gifts.

As the sun comes out with the approach of spring, sales of gardening and do-it-yourself tools grow by 50%. Lawnmowers are the most popular, of which 86% are electric-powered. Drills and electric screwdrivers are big sellers all year round, but also sell particularly well in spring, according to Extreme Digital.