Lego Manufacturing posts record revenue last year

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Revenue of Lego Manufacturing, the Danish toymakerʼs Hungarian unit rose 11% from a year earlier to a record HUF 32.9 billion in 2016, the company told MTI.
Net profit rose 13% to HUF 788.6 million during the same period. Lego Hungary employs around 1,950 people.
scroll for moreall times CET
head of career services, CEU Business School.
Business Services & Talent Sourcing Lead, HAYS HUNGARY
tenant representation specialists VLK Cresa