Lego Manufacturing posts record revenue last year

MTI – Econews

Revenue of Lego Manufacturing, the Danish toymakerʼs Hungarian unit rose 11% from a year earlier to a record HUF 32.9 billion in 2016, the company told MTI.

Net profit rose 13% to HUF 788.6 million during the same period. Lego Hungary employs around 1,950 people.