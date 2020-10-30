Leganés strikes deal with Hungarian firm to bring fans to home matches digitally

Bence Gaál

Madrid-based football club Leganés has established a comprehensive partnership with a Hungarian tech company, called "Seyu – Together for victory!" to display photos of their cheering fans on the LED wall and giant screens during the home matches, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The introduction of the solution was successful, as dozens of pictures were shown during the clubʼs duel against Oviedo in Spainʼs Segunda División. The cooperation will remain in place for the upcoming home matches as well.

The alliance between Leganés and "Seyu - Together for Victory!" was formed only two weeks ago and was established within days from concept to technical implementation.

The Hungarian company provides a mobile application through which fans can send their photos - via a moderated channel - straight to the arena’s giant screen and periled in the stadium.

Before the pandemic, Seyu had already developed their services on the Hungarian market, by supporting handball and football teams and worldwide recognized sports events in swimming, fencing, table tennis, and wrestling.

Due to the pandemic, there has been an increased demand for the solution and Seyu has established partnerships in places like the Gallagher Premiership Rugby and LaLiga Smart Bank.

The only requirement for the "Pepineros" (the nickname of Leganés fans) to appear on the giant screen was to purchase their new official mask. Once it has been purchased, supporters could register and send their cheering selfies through the application.

The response has been unexpected, dozens of selfies have been displayed in the stadium last Sunday, and the club hopes that more fans will also be encouraged to do so for the match against Mirandés. The photos of the fans were displayed before the game, during the clash, and after the duel together with the advertising of Citycar Sur, one of the sponsors of Leganés.

Although fans could not enter the stadium physically, some players even acknowledged that they noticed the presence of these photos throughout the match.

"Yes, we did see the photos during the game. Since the fans cannot be there because of the COVID-19 issue, so at least they send us their support," said Javi Hernández, defender of Leganés at the end of the match.

"It makes us very proud to help the Leganés fans and stand behind their team with our technology. Our solution already brought happiness to many fans who could not travel to their beloved clubs’ matches in the past, unfortunately now we are all forced to watch our favorites from a distance. We hope that the supporters will be able to return into the stadiums soon and encourage their teams in person," said Tom Vecsernyes, CEO of Seyu Solutions Ltd.