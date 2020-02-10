Lamborghini order lifts Schäfer-Oesterle Kft. revenue

remember me
Net revenue of leather car interior maker Schäfer-Oesterle Kft, based in Bonyhád (139 km southwest of Budapest), rose 30% to EUR 31 million last year, French owner GMD told state news wire MTI.
A new order to supply door panels for the Lamborghini Urus model lifted turnover, GMD said.
The factory in Bonyhád made 100 new hires to fill the order, raising the total headcount to 550.
GMD acquired Schäfer-Oesterle Kft. late last year after its German parent company went bankrupt.
