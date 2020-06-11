Lada imports suspended indefinitely

remember me
The import of the new car from the Russian Lada brand has been suspended for an indefinite period of time, although the service, parts and warranty activities will continue uninterrupted, Lada Hungary Kft. wrote in a statement, according to portfolio.hu.
Lada was previously majority-owned by the Renault-Nissan alliance, but in developing the alliance’s global strategy, it was decided that the brand’s models would not be intended for European distribution.
As a result, the Lada plant has ceased production of models that meet European emission standards, thus eliminating the possibility of European imports.
The last vehicles are currently on sale and no more stock will arrive.
