Lada Hungary targets 1,100 car sales this year

MTI – Econews

Lada Hungary targets sales of about 1,100 Lada brand cars this year, up from 1,060 in 2017, managing director András Pataki sad at a trade show in Budapest today.

Lada, which returned to the Hungarian market late in 2015, had almost 1% market share last year, which it aims to preserve this year, Pataki said at the AMTS car show at Hungexpo, as cited by national news agency MTI.

Ladaʼs two new models will be available at 23 dealerships around the country from next week, he added. The cheapest Lada sells for under HUF 2 million and the most expensive for HUF 4.8 million. Some 311,000 Lada models, made by Russiaʼs AvtoVAZ, were sold worldwide last year.