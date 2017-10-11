Krones to build HUF 15 bln plant in Debrecen

MTI – Econews

German packaging and bottling machine manufacturer Krones will build a nearly HUF 15 billion plant in Debrecen, eastern Hungary, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced Tuesday, according to state news agency MTI.

The investment will create 500 jobs in the coming years, Szijjártó said. The government has provided a non-refundable grant of HUF 5.5 bln for the project, he added.

Ralf Goldbrunner, a member of Kronesʼ executive board, said the company picked Debrecen because of its logistics advantages, excellent infrastructure and well-trained labor force.

Krones is the worldʼs leading manufacturer of lines for filling beverages in plastic and glass bottles or beverage cans. About one-quarter of the worldʼs beverage bottles and packaging are filled by Krones machines, according to MTI.