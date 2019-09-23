KPMG Legal Tóásó deploys Luminance’s AI tech

Leading Big Four law firm KPMG Legal Tóásó has become the latest organization to adopt Luminance’s machine learning technology to enhance its legal services, becoming the first firm in Hungary to do so, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

KPMG Legal Tóásó has deployed Luminance to further strengthen its vision to create real value for clients and make KPMG Legal a clear choice for legal services, the firm says.

“After months of using Luminance and experimenting with different use cases, we are confident that the technology will make a difference to us and to our clients,” says Bálint Tóásó, managing partner at KPMG Legal Tóásó.

A real attraction for KPMG Legal was Luminance’s ability to read and understand any language as it works with Hungarian legal concepts as well, making it possible for smart and efficient due diligence exercises, M&A transactions and document reviews to be available to the Hungarian market, the law firm says.

“From now on, our service offering is further extended with a market-leading, front-line AI solution and Luminance’s ability to structure and visualise complex legal data,” notes Tóásó. “We are picking up signals from the market that clients’ openness to solutions around legal AI is increasing and by entering this market at an early stage we could make good use of the first mover advantage.”

“Iʼm thrilled to announce KPMG Legal Tóásó will be adopting our technology and to welcome our first Hungarian organization,” says Emily Foges, CEO of Luminance. “It is clear that KPMG Legal are leading the way for their clients, using artificial intelligence to deliver the best possible service and advice.”