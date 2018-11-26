Konzum and Opus go on five-stop foreign tour

MTI – Econews

Listed holding companies Konzum and Opus will go on an advertising tour of five European cities to acquaint investors with the planned merger of the two entities, their operations and their common outlook, the companies told national news agency MTI on Monday.

(Illustration by Pyty/Shutterstock.com)



Konzum and Opus will hold investor presentation events in Frankfurt, Stockholm, London, Helsinki and Tallinn.

According to the presentation, the merger of the two holding companies will establish "the fifth largest public company in Hungary, with a market cap of around EUR 1.2 billion." The combined holding will control investments in industry, agriculture, energy, tourism, and real estate.

Konzum and Opus announced their planned merger in October. The first shareholdersʼ meeting to discuss the merger will take place on December 3, and the transaction could be approved at another meeting on March 29, 2019.

Both holding concerns are controlled by billionaire investor Lőrinc Mészáros, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

