Kométa 99 invests HUF 1.3 bln

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Kométa 99 Zrt. is undertaking a more than HUF 1.3 billion investment at its base in Kaposvár (190 km southwest of Budapest) to make better use of butchering byproducts, the meat company said on Monday.

The investment will allow Kometa 99 to turn the annual 6,800 tons of byproduct at its slaughterhouse into 1,100 tons of industrial grease and 2,200 tons of meat and bone meal, national news agency MTI reports.

The sale of these products will generate an additional HUF 350 million-400 mln of revenue a year. The company will also save some HUF 50 mln annually as the investment will let it destroy the remaining byproduct.

The cost of the investment will be covered by Kometa 99ʼs own resources, along with bank credit and European Union funding. The company expects a return on investment of three years.

Revenues from exports rose from 37% to 39% in 2016. More than half of Kométa 99ʼs exports go to Italy (the company is owned by Italian investors), the rest to 30 other countries, including South Korea and Japan.