Kirchhoff Hungária winds up expansion

MTI – Econews

German-owned automotive industry supplier Kirchhoff Hungária has completed a close to HUF 5 billion investment at its plant in Esztergom (N Hungary), owner Wolfgang Kirchhoff said at an event on Thursday to mark the companyʼs 15th year in Hungary.

Kirchhoff added a combined 3,300 square meters to the plant, allowing it to start making parts for the Mercedes C-class, Kirchhoff was cited as saying by state news agency MTI.

Daimler has become the plantʼs biggest business partner, said Kirchhoff Hungária Managing Director Géza Körtvélyessy. Earlier, Suzuki was the biggest, he added.

In addition to Daimler and Suzuki, the plant supplies the Audi and PSA plants in Hungary; PSA, KIA and Volkswagen plants in Slovakia; Porscheʼs and BMWʼs bases in Germany; Škoda and Hyundai plants in the Czech Republic; and Ford in Romania.

Kirchhoff has invested HUF 32 bln in its plant in Esztergom over the past 15 years. Headcount at the plant stands at 940.

Kirchhoff said the company has already prepared an offer to supply BMWʼs planned plant in Debrecen (E Hungary).