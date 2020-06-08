Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw named EY ʼWorld Entrepreneur Of The Yearʼ

Bence Gaál

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of India-based Biocon Limited, was named EY "World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020". Hungary was represented at the virtual ceremony by Gyula Horváth, founder and CEO of space tech firm C3S Elektronikai Fejlesztő Kft.

Mazundar-Shaw was picked from among 46 award winners from 41 countries and territories. She is the third "EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year" award winner from India.

She founded Biocon, a bio-enzymes company, in 1978 with just two employees and USD 500. Today, the company is one of the strongest innovation-driven biotechnology companies in Asia with revenues of USD 800 million for FY19. Biocon currently has more than 11,000 employees.

"At its core, entrepreneurship is about solving problems," Mazundar-Shaw said. The greatest opportunities often arise at the toughest times, and that’s been my experience throughout my entrepreneurial journey. My business focus is global health care and the provision of universal access to life-saving medicine; however, my responsibility as an entrepreneur is greater than simply delivering value to shareholders.

"Wealth creation can be a catalyst for change, and all entrepreneurs have a responsibility to the world around them and the communities in which they operate. Women also play a hugely important role in economic development, and for too long their contribution has been ignored. It’s important that we use the platform of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year to encourage more women to participate in entrepreneurial pursuits. I’m truly honored to receive this prestigious award," she added.





Gyula Horváth, the winner of the Hungarian round of the "EY Entrepreneur of the Year" awards, started his company building on his experiences gathered during the development of Masat-1, the first Hungarian satellite. Today, his companyʼs engineering services cover mission planning and design as well.