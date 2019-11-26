K&H Q1-Q3 earnings reach HUF 37.7 bln

MTI – Econews

After-tax profit of Hungaryʼs K&H group, owned by Belgiumʼs KBC, reached HUF 37.7 billion in Q1-Q3, climbing 5% year-on-year when adjusted for one-offs, Hungarian news agency MTI reports, citing a statement from the lender.

In Q3 alone, K&Hʼs after-tax profit came to HUF 11.4 bln.

K&Hʼs outlays stood at HUF 383 bln in Q1-Q3. The volume of mortgage loans K&H signed with clients was up 8% year-on-year, while volume of personal loans jumped 50%. Both increases exceeded growth on the market as a whole.

After-tax profit of K&Hʼs insurance unit rose 20% year-on-year to HUF 3.9 bln in Q3.