K&H Q1 profit lifted by lower costs, taxes

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The K&H banking groupʼs first-quarter after-tax profit rose 8% year-on-year to HUF 10.1 billion as client numbers rose while costs and taxes fell, CEO David Moucheron said at a press conference today, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.
Moucheron noted that the bank levy and the corporate tax rate had been reduced this year. K&Hʼs outlays reached HUF 57 bln in Q1.
scroll for moreall times CET
Tax Advisor | Partner, LeitnerLeitner
Attorney (H), State Aid Specialist at Noerr & Partners Law Office
Recruitment Consultant, HAYS HUNGARY