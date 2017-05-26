K&H Q1 profit lifted by lower costs, taxes

MTI – Econews

The K&H banking groupʼs first-quarter after-tax profit rose 8% year-on-year to HUF 10.1 billion as client numbers rose while costs and taxes fell, CEO David Moucheron said at a press conference today, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Moucheron noted that the bank levy and the corporate tax rate had been reduced this year. K&Hʼs outlays reached HUF 57 bln in Q1.