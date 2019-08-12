Kemenes confectionery opens on site of old Klapka jewellerʼs

Bence Gaál

The Kemenes confectionery and bistro has opened near the Great Market Hall in Budapest, at Vámház körút 9, where famous jeweller György Klapkaʼs store used to operate, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

This is the third shop of the Kemenes family business to open, after their first confectionery opened in 2015. Besides sweets and cakes, the newest unit offers hot meals.

According to the press release, the philosophy of Kemenes is to create a familiar atmosphere and serve “home-cooked” food made from natural ingredients without any preservatives, flavor enhancers or bulking agents.

Edith Kemenes, the founder of the company, manages the business with the help of her two daughters, Tímea and Noémi. Besides traditional homemade cakes, modern confectionery items such as macaroons, cheesecake and mousse can be found on the menu of the new outlet.

The Kemenes family says they are already planning on opening another confectionery in Buda.