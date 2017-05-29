Karsai Alba to up capacity with government grant

MTI – Econews

Karsai Alba, a manufacturer of plastic packaging for the pharmaceutical industry, will spend HUF 286 million on a capacity-increasing investment with a HUF 100 mln government grant, Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga said in Székesfehérvár on Friday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The government has helped 49 large companiesʼ capacity-increasing investments with more than HUF 70 billion as part of its support program launched in 2015, creating more than 1,600 jobs, Varga said.

The government launched a support program in 2015 for big companies that are not eligible for European Union funding but upgrade their technology, increase their production capacity and create workplaces.

Karsai Alba employs 170 workers at two sites. The company had revenue of HUF 2.1 billion in 2015.