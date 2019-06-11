Kapitány wins European Convenience Industry Leader of the Year

BBJ

Shellʼs Hungarian global executive vice president István Kapitány has been recognized as European Convenience Industry Leader of the Year by the Association for Convenience and Fuel Retailing (NACS), says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Henry O. Armour (left) with István Kapitány

In addition, Shellʼs retail branch also received an award from NACS for innovation and growth registered in the sale of convenience products.

Decades after Shell entered the world of convenience products via the Shell Select shop concept, the company now controls a network of 44,000 retail outlets across 80 countries with more than 30 million customers served every day, making Shellʼs network larger than that of McDonaldʼs and Starbucks together, claims the press release.

“As global chief, István Kapitány and team are doing the hardest thing there is to do in retail: reposition the business to capitalize on future growth opportunities while maximizing sales and profit performance in the current landscape,” said NACS President & CEO Henry O. Armour.

“I am honoured to receive the accolade, it gives us feedback on picking the right strategy,” said Kapitány, who started his career at Shell more than 30 years ago. “The retail of convenience products and fuel retail go hand-in-hand. This further strengthens our efforts to develop our integrated services, which provide even more convenience for our customers: they get a travel experience and save time which they may spend on something else.”