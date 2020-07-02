Jászai to acquire majority stake in 4iG

MTI – Econews

Gellért Jászai, the chairman-CEO of listed IT company 4iG, has agreed to acquire stakes in 4iG from listed holding company Opus Global and private equity fund Konzum that would give him control over 61.79% of the company, state news wire MTI reports, citing a disclosure posted on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Jászai has agreed to acquire 9.95% of 4iG shares from Opus Global and 11.635 from Konzum in OTC transactions.

In a statement released by 4iGʼs PR agent, Jászai said 4iGʼs "significant growth potential" had made the company "one of the most attractive investments on the Hungarian IT market".

4iGʼs Revenue rose to HUF 41.5 billion last year from HUF 14.5 bln in 2018.

When the transactions are closed, free-float in 4iG will stand just under 35%.