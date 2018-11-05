Jaguar Land Rover announces technical engineering office in Budapest

BBJ

U.K.-based multinational automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover will open a technical engineering office in Budapest in early 2019 to support the company’s European supply chain management, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The new office will create 100 new roles complementing corporate, R&D, engineering and manufacturing functions headquartered in the United Kingdom. The office will join the firmʼs engineering network in the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, China and North America.

"Hungary has a strong track record in automotive engineering," noted Nick Rogers, the companyʼs executive director of product engineering. "We have chosen it as the location for a new engineering office to enable close collaboration with our suppliers located in Central and Eastern Europe."

The company also praised Hungaryʼs proximity to several key automotive suppliers.



"Todayʼs announcement by Jaguar Land Rover marks a new chapter in the Hungarian automotive industry as we welcome a new premium OEM to our country," said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó. "The decision of the U.K.ʼs largest automotive manufacturer to open a technical engineering office in Budapest reaffirms our foreign direct investment strategy, and in particular our specific focus on high-quality automotive-related growth."

Owned by Indiaʼs Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover is the U.K.ʼs largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the worldʼs leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the worldʼs premier luxury sports saloon and sports car marques, the press release notes.

The company will spend GBP 4 billion this year on new product creation and capital expenditure in the region, the statement adds.