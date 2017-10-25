Itron inaugurates HUF 2 bln facility

MTI – Econews

Itron Holding Hungary, the local unit of U.S. technology service company Itron, inaugurated a HUF 2 billion center of excellence facility on Wednesday, state news wire MTI reported.

The company received a HUF 412 million government grant for the project, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said at the inauguration event in Budapest.

The investment will create 100 jobs for highly qualified workers at the plant of Ganz Meter Company, a subsidiary of Itron, based in Gödöllő, near Budapest.