ITK Holding lays cornerstone of HUF 2 bln expansion

MTI – Econews

Hungarian bus maker ITK Holding laid the cornerstone of a HUF 2 billion production hall at its base in Debrecen (eastern Hungary) on Saturday, state news wire MTI reported.

Image: itkholding.hu

The investment expands ITK Holdingʼs production area at the base to 5,000 square meters, said Chairman-CEO György Kossa.

ITK Holding also unveiled the prototype of a school bus it developed based on a Mercedes-Benz vehicle at the ceremony.

ITK Holding, majority-owned by Hungarian oil and gas company MOL, has a close partnership with the local businesses of German automotive industry company Daimler.