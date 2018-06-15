Italian chamber taking trade to the countryside

Bence Gaál

Újkígyós (180 km southeast of Budapest) will serve as the venue of the latest Italian Business Day, which aims at promoting local business relations .

The event runs from 11:15 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday (June 19). The program includes a meeting between the representatives of the Italian Embassy, the Italian Trade Agency, the Italian Chamber of Commerce for Hungary and the municipality of Újkígyós, the local government office of Békés County, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Békés County, the Békés County Board of the National Chamber of Agriculture, and the MP for the county.

The meeting will be followed by a press conference featuring addresses by the Italian ambassador, the major of Újkígyós, and the government official of Békés county. A signing ceremony will take place afterwards, where Tivadar Orosz, president of the Békés County chamber, and Francesco Maria Mari, president of the Italian chamber, sign a cooperation agreement between the two organizations.

The day will close with a workshop entitled “From Made in Italy to Made with Italy”, where local entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to learn how they can participate in Italian-Hungarian commerce. At 7 p.m., the guests will be addressed by Tamás Herczeg, the region’s MP, followed by networking.