Italian chamber holds business lunch in Debrecen

BBJ

The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (CCIU) organized a business lunch on May 15 in Debrecen with the intention of creating dialog with business realities outside the capital Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The event was introduced by Éva Skultéti, general secretary of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Hajdú-Bihar County (HBKIK), who emphasized the importance of collaboration with the CCIU.

Italian Ambassador Massimo Rustico’s speech highlighted the great potential that the county, and especially Debrecen, offers Italian entrepreneurship.

Debrecen International Airport is one element that should increase Italian-Hungarian commercial interchange, the Italian chamber believes. CCIU General Secretary Francesco Maria Mari announced the forthcoming opening of an Italian Desk at the HBKIK that will offer support to all members interested in commercial relations and partnership with Italian enterprises. Acquiring information related to reciprocal business opportunities represents the first step that entrepreneurs have to make in order to identify possible modes and areas of investment, according to the chamber.

The chamber also announced an Italian Business Day, a full-day event focused on Made in Italy and the exchange of commercial and other opportunities with Italy. Additionally, further meetings will take place in Pécs, Nagykanizsa, Győr and other cities.