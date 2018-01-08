IT specialists, automotive engineers expect generous salaries

BBJ

The minimum monthly salary expected by an experienced IT specialist in Hungary is HUF 650,000. Below this, a specialist with 3-5 years of experience will not even go to a job interview, according to labor agency Man at Work, cited by business news site vg.hu.

Edit Farkas, lead recruitment specialist at Man at Work, told vg.hu that the monthly salary expectation of an IT specialist with the aforementioned experience starts at HUF 700,000-800,000.

Salaries are also high at multinational companies in the automotive industry. A 21-22-year-old quality assurance engineer earns HUF 450,000 in Veszprém (central Hungary), while engineers with 5-10 years of experience expect HUF 650,000 per month.

Salaries vary depending on the size of the multinational company, notes the report. While a large company in the logistics sector will pay HUF 1.3 million to a mid-level manager, at a smaller company this is the salary of a production or quality assurance director.

Interestingly, the HR and logistics sectors employ mostly women, while men are dominant in the engineering, production and research and development sectors, notes vg.hu.

The monthly salaries of top managers, such as factory directors or CEOs, range between HUF 1.5 mln and HUF 2 mln at smaller companies, while at larger ones such salaries start at HUF 2 mln.