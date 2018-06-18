ISPsʼ revenues up 12% y-o-y in Q1

MTI – Econews

Revenues of internet service providers (ISPs) in Hungary rose 12% year-on-year to HUF 59.1 billion in the first quarter, shows a summary of sector data by the Central Statistical Office (KSH), cited by state news agency MTI.

Revenues of ISPs from land lines increased 7% to HUF 30.4 bln, while revenues from wireless internet climbed 18% to HUF 28.7bn.

The number of internet subscriptions in Hungary was up by 5.2% in Q1 2018 compared to the corresponding period of 2017, reaching 9.57 million. The number of subscribers using optical cable connections jumped 16.7% to 655,700.

The ISP market continues to be highly concentrated, with 10 companies responsible for more than 96% of subscriptions. Around 80% of subscriptions were in the retail sector and 10% in the corporate sector.

Of all subscriptions, 69% are for mobile internet services, broadly unchanged since 2015 as the subcategory has been able to grow at a very similar pace to the overall number of subscribers. The overwhelming share of data traffic, however, still takes place using wired internet connections.

Around 17% of wired subscriptions were for internet connections with less than 2 Mbit/s of guaranteed data rate, and some 30% for a data rate of between 10 Mbit/s and 30 Mbit/s, while 33% of subscribers had access to a higher data rate than that.