Invitech launches IoT network

BBJ

Invitech has launched its Internet of Things (IoT) network covering the whole area of Budapest. The network is operated through long-range wireless technology able to connect IoT sensors to consumers and public administration.

The network, dubbed LoRa (long range), is able to connect IoT devices over a distance of 10-15 kilometers, depending on surface characteristics, with very low power consumption, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The system offers a wide range of solutions; for example, public service providers are able to remotely read consumption data for customers, or remotely monitor office buildings and reduce reaction and intervention time in case of an emergency. Invitech has already conducted several successful pilot projects using this technology.

Invitech is able to provide all devices necessary for connecting and using the new network. In addition, all data is transferred through the network of Invitech Solutions, while processing of information is carried out in the data centers of the company.