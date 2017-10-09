Invitech launches 8th edition of InnoMax

BBJ

Invitech Solutions has launched this yearʼs edition of InnoMax Award, aiming at offering financial support to ideas that can improve everyday life. The deadline for applications is October 31.

Started in 2009, the InnoMax Award received 160 applications in 2016. Invitech Solutions offers not only financial, but also consultation support to winners in the "Business" and "Nonprofit" categories.

The successful "Business" application will focus on innovative investment or development project plans that can contribute to a successful business not only for the applicant, but also to other companies.

Applications for the "Nonprofit" category will include NGO projects targetting environmental protection (sustainability, education, or health). Details (in Hungarian) about InnoMax are available here.