Invitech brings Microsoft Teams as unified ICT service to Hungary

BBJ

Invitech became the first company in Hungary to offer Microsoftʼs teamworking software as a unified ICT service, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Itʼs been two years now since Microsoft launched M365, an integrated suite of apps and services that support the transformation of workplace collaboration, the modernization of business processes and the protection of critical information. The systemʼs market-leading software package is Office 365, a central element of which is Microsoft Teams. Teams is a teamwork solution that ensures chat, video conference, phone call and file storage capabilities in one integrated application.

Via the freshly announced solution, businesses with an Office 365 subscription can reconsider their strategies and opt for the implementation of a completely new technology besides their existing systems.

Customers can get one-stop access to the app offering the benefits of cloud-based teamworking and the telecommunications infrastructure inevitable for the sufficient use of Teams. Cost-efficient phone calls to fixed and mobile networks will also be available directly from the cloud. Invitech says that these companies could replace their outdated PBX systems and use a Teams-based communications platform, whether it comes to phone calls or video conferences.

As a part of the service, Invitech provides the complete solution customized for the needs of the clients, including phone numbers, the whole integration system operation, and optionally the telephone devices or the integration of other locally installed systems too.

"Overall, Microsoft Teams system and Invitechʼs integrated solution based on the telephone services opens new perspectives in corporate communications," Invitechʼs CEO Gerald Grace said. "Itʼs not by accident that thereʼs an increasing interest in the integrated system among our business customers. Weʼve already signed the first service contracts for delivering the first unified system and our colleagues are in advanced talks with many other potential customers too."

Microsoft Teams has more than 13 million active daily users and more than 19 million weekly users. The platform, available in 53 languages on 181 markets around the globe, can be used independently from the geographic position. The solution is adopted by large corporations such as Emirates, FedEx, Lexmark, The Adecco Group, KONE, and McCann Worldgroup.

"Itʼs a strong reason to use Teams that Microsoft has been developing the range of the available services permanently, and we regularly announce new functions that offer an ever more comprehensive use of the solutionʼs advantages for business players as well as in public administration or education," says Christopher Mattheisen, managing director of Microsoft Hungary.

The cooperation between Invitech and Microsoft is not new: the ICT solution provider received Microsoftʼs "Cloud Service Provider Partner" certificate, earning the right to sell Microsoftʼs cloud-based business solutions. This cooperation has now been extended, making Invitech the first in Hungary to offer one-stop access to the integration of the teamwork solution and the ICT infrastructure.