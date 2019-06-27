Invitech announces new organizational structure

BBJ

Telecommunications firm Invitech will carry on its operations within a new organizational structure from July, putting an emphasis on strategic services and bringing two new business branches into life, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The restructuring will allow better assistance of clients in their digital transformation, according to Invitech head Gerald Grace.

The infrastructure and partner services branch will be headed by Deputy CEO Albert Kis, who joined Invitech in 2017. The unit is responsible for developing and operating the optical and radio-based transfer networks and database infrastructure.

The enterprise services branch will be led by COO Zsolt Kemendi, who joined the company in 2012. Invitechʼs wire-based audio and data services belong to this unit, as well as cloud and IT security solutions. It is also responsible for the full-scale support of the diverse IT services provided to end users.

Senior Director László Marton, who joined in 2010, will lead the corporate and wholesale business unit, which cooperates closely with the aforementioned two units. The service to large enterprises will be provided by teams of experts. These teams will take into account the characteristics of the given segments (finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality).

"Invitechʼs mission is supporting the realization of its clientsʼ infrastructure and ICT business needs effectively," says Invitech CEO Gerald Grace. "We are convinced that the quick spread of 5G technology also results in a significant increase in such demands. The freshly announced structure changes, the constant technological and infrastructure developments, and the committed work of our team of experts, all wish to help our clients on the way of digital transformation."