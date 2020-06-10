Intʼl companies launch initiative to boost recovery after COVID-19

Bence Gaál

Airbus BizLab, BASF, Boston Consulting Group, CEMEX, Citi, Endeavor, IDB Lab, IE, IESE Business School, Microsoft for Startups, South Summit and Telefonica announced the launch of "Restarting Together", a global challenge that seeks to boost innovative projects after the impact of COVID-19, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image by Pixabay

"Restarting Together" aims to promote projects developed by entrepreneurs and SMEs that will speed up economic recovery after the effects of the pandemic and create a more resilient society, with more effective and sustainable capabilities against future similar crises.

This initiative also looks to identify projects to boost economic recovery in a sustainable way, aimed especially at improving employment, revitalizing the ecosystem of small businesses, and creating networks and financial aid mechanisms for crisis situations. Likewise, the challenge encourages entrants to propose solutions that bolster citiesʼ response to any type of crisis in the future, whether it be sanitary, economic, or driven by environmental or climate change issues.

Applicants may present their proposals until June 30, registering through restartingtogether.com. Proposals will be evaluated based on social and economic impact, feasibility, rapid implementation time, and degree of sustainability and innovation.

Organizers will pick nine projects, which will gain the chance to present on a digital "Pitchday" on September 9, 2020. The selected participants will have to present their solution directly to the organizing companiesʼ representatives, who will select three winners to share their vision with global leaders from the supporting companies.

The winners will enjoy the possibility of receiving access to corporate resources from the organizing companies, including potential acceleration or investment.

More information about the initiative is available here. Projects from Hungary are also eligible to apply.