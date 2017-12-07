Internet subs climb on mobile plans

MTI – Econews

The number of internet subscriptions in Hungary rose 5.6% year-on-year to 9.4 million in the third quarter, a summary of data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) shows. Landline internet subscriptions rose 4.3% to 2.8 mln, while mobile internet subscriptions were up 6.3% at 6.5 mln.

About 80% of internet subscriptions were retail subscriptions, while the remainder were corporate, state news wire MTI reported.

Ten ISPs accounted for 96% of all subscriptions, the KSH noted.

Hungarians used their land lines to download 508,000 TB of data in the third quarter, up 32% from the corresponding period a year earlier. Upload volume rose at just over the same rate to 199,000 TB.

Mobile data traffic, including both uploads and downloads, was up 77% at 36,000 TB, the KSH data show.