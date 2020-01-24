Internet services firm IONOS debuts in Hungary

Bence Gaál

IONOS, a company belonging to the international United Internet consortium has entered the Hungarian market, offering a wide range of internet services and business applications, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The brand has been present for years in a range of countries such as Austria, France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Romania, Mexico, and the United States. Now Hungary and Bulgaria have joined this group.

The companyʼs services include a wide catalog of cloud business solutions, and other tools related to internet presence, e-commerce, network security and group work support.

"Hungary and Bulgaria are countries with high GDP growth and potential for digital transformation," says Marcin Kuśmierz, President of home.pl, which on behalf of United Internet is responsible for the international expansion of the IONOS brand in the CEE region.

"In both cases, government strategies actively support the development of the new technologies sector, and small and medium-sized enterprises are their main beneficiaries. We want to be their partner in the use of new information technologies," he says.

In Hungary, IONOS offers its own services and dozens of international cloud software providers, including Dropbox, Google, and Microsoft. According to the press release, the will also provide digital educational materials and consultations for domestic businesses in the near future.

"Importantly, we offer technical support in a local language and solutions tailored to the needs and realities of Hungary," Kuśmierz adds.

In Q2 2020, home.pl plans to launch sales of internet services on the Czech and Slovak markets. It will be the firmʼs fifth and sixth market in the CEE region.