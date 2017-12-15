Inter Traction Electrics opens development center

MTI – Econews

Electric drive systems and engine developer Inter Traction Electrics inaugurated a research, development and education center in Debrecen, eastern Hungary, on Thursday, which will also act as a testing facility, according to a report by state news agency MTI.

György Kossa, CEO-president of Inter Traction Electricsʼ parent Intertanker Holding, said the 5,000 square-meter facility providing jobs for 250-300 will function as the companyʼs R&D headquarters.

Next year in the southern part of Debrecen, the company will create a further 800 jobs by building a 150,000 sqm plant with a capacity to manufacture 1,000 buses annually, he revealed, adding that the combined cost of the two investment projects is EUR 70 million.

Inter Traction Electrics signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Daimlerʼs EvoBus Hungária in 2016 which led to the development of the Reform 500 LE bus model.

Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga was present at the inauguration, noting that the project helps the governmentʼs efforts to boost Hungarian bus manufacturing.