Inter Traction Electrics inaugurates development center

MTI – Econews

Electric drive systems and engines developer Inter Traction Electrics yesterday inaugurated a research, development and education center in Debrecen (231 km east of Budapest) that also acts as a testing facility.

Gyorgy Kossa, the CEO-president of Inter Traction Electrics parent Intertanker Holding, said the 5,000 sqm facility with 250-300 workplaces will be the companyʼs R&D headquarters.

Next year, in the southern part of Debrecen, the company will create a further 800 workplaces by building a 150,000 sqm plant with a capacity to manufacture 1,000 buses annually.

The combined cost of the two investment projects is EUR 70 million, he added.

Inter Traction Electrics signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Daimlerʼs EvoBus Hungaria in 2016 which lead to the development of the Reform 500 LE bus model.

Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga was present at the inauguration and noted that the project will help the governmentʼs efforts to boost Hungarian bus manufacturing.