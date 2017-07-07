Instant noodle maker Nissin inaugurates EUR 33 mln expansion

remember me
Japanese instant noodle maker Nissin inaugurated a EUR 33 million plant at its base in Kecskemét on Thursday, state news wire MTI reported.
CEO Koki Ando said the company decided to expand the base because it expects sales growth in Europe.
Nissin moved its European production from the Netherlands to Hungary in 2004. The plant in Kecskemét supplies the entire European market.
Kecskemét Mayor Klaudia Pataki said the investment created 200 jobs.
