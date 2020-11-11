Innovative Hungarian anti-COVID solution arrives in Czechia

Bence Gaál

Hungarian company Resysten is bringing its protective coating, which stops the spread of COVID-19 on any surface for up to a year, to the Czech Republic through a partnership with startup Titanux - starting with the headquarters building of the Czech Academy of Sciences, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Resysten, which eliminates the presence of harmful pathogens (including the coronavirus) by up to 99.9%, is already in extensive use in Hungaryʼs public hospitals and passenger transport networks - and this new partnership has been inaugurated by applying the product to the most commonly shared surfaces at the world-famous Czech Academy of Sciences in Prague.

The company has seen a surge in new business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as their coating product has now been proved to be effective against the spread of SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces. Its effectiveness has been backed up by public and private sector clients in its native Hungary over the last six years, with the product also counting Audi, T-Mobile, VT-Arriva, KFC, and Metro stores among its early adopters - and with partnerships in 14 countries around the world.

To date, the company has treated a total 150,000 sqm of surfaces, including all 27 km of the escalator handrail in Budapestʼs Metro network and more than 700 of its vehicles.

Resysten was originally developed in response to the SARS epidemic of 2003 as a way to combat Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs). Upon contact with light, the sprayed solution produces hydrogen peroxide which prevents the presence of pathogens on any surface. It has been developed to integrate into any surface on a molecular level, meaning that it cannot be removed by conventional cleaning methods and so it remains active for up to a year. These two key properties result in surfaces that protect users and their environment from the spread of contamination.

Shajjad Rizvi, Resystenʼs CEO, says, "We are beyond excited to announce Titanux as our partners for the Czech Republic, allowing us to make a strong and valuable presence in the country as we continue to fight together against COVID-19. We are proud that through our partners in the Czech Republic, weʼve had a unique opportunity to coat the interior of the headquarters building of the Czech Academy of Sciences, which is a meeting place for important personalities of science. We look forward to continuing expanding our presence and help ensure that Czech residents and visitors alike are effectively protected against the coronavirus and other harmful pathogens in the long-term, as well as helping affected industries in both the public and private sectors."

"We have to of course reiterate that Resysten is an additional solution that significantly reduces the risk of the spread of coronavirus on surfaces, but itʼs not a cure – and it will only work at its most effective if people continue to be vigilant and taking precautions such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and basic hygiene rules such as regularly washing your hands. Weʼre all in this fight together," he adds.