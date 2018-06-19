Infineon inaugurates HUF 17 bln expansion

BBJ

German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies inaugurated a HUF 17 billion expansion at its base in Cegléd, central Hungary, on Monday. The government supported the investment, which will create 533 jobs, with a HUF 1.2 bln non-returnable grant.

Szijjártó at the official opening on Monday (photo: Márton Kovács/ kormany.hu).

At the official opening on Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó stressed that the company is an important link in the transition to electromobility.

"It is important for enterprises involved in this technology to bring their investments, research and development activities or production to Hungary," Szijjártó was cited as saying by official government website kormany.hu.

Jochen Hanebeck, COO and a member of the management board at Infineon Technologies, said the semiconductors made by Infineon play a key role in electric cars, self-driving vehicles, solar cells and wind turbines, as well as data security.

Szijjártó noted that Cegléd’s infrastructure and logistics situation will be improved with the addition of a dual carriageway connecting the town to the capital from the fall of 2019.

Infineon Technologies is a market-leading international company in several fields relating to development and production of industrially applied semiconductors, and together with its subsidiaries employs some 37,500 people worldwide, noted kormany.hu.