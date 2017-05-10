INESA eyes EUR 2 mln expansion

BBJ

LED lighting technology manufacturer INESA and its Hungarian subsidiary INESA Europa Kft. jointly announced plans today about expanding their commercial and logistics center this year through an investment of EUR 2 million, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The 12,000 square-meter plant, which was realized in 2015 through an investment of EUR 6 mln, is currently said to serve almost the whole European market, according to INESA. Through the current investment, INESA is planning further expansion in the retail sector, as well as sees the spreading of “smart” solutions and participating in public lighting projects.

“The company currently employing a staff of 51 is planning a big-volume plant expansion this year,” said Balázs Tóth, regional sales director of INESA Europa Kft. He added that through the planned investment, staff numbers can be increased and more regional offices will be opened. He added that the center in Dunakeszi can also grow into the lighting center of Eastern Europe.