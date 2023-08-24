Penny Pledges to Increase Domestic Suppliers

Discount supermarket chain Penny pledges to increase the use of domestic suppliers in the expanded range of own-brand Magyar Termék products, according to a recent press release.

Customer habits have changed radically in the recent past, with the emphasis towards high-quality, but budget-friendly, own-brand products. Penny said that around half of its turnover is made up of such in-house developments.

In response to these customer needs, the company will continue to expand its product range in the future, which already includes products from domestic suppliers bearing the Magyar Termék trademark. That is, only products from domestic farms that end up on store shelves and from there into the baskets of Penny customers, the company said.

The store chain, which has been present in Hungary for nearly three decades, considers the distribution of food of Hungarian origin to be a priority. The company said it is proud that in recent years it has managed to build a strong and excellent circle of suppliers, mostly made up of domestic producers, and will continue to work on expanding this circle in the future.



