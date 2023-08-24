Penny Pledges to Increase Domestic Suppliers
Discount supermarket chain Penny pledges to increase the use of domestic suppliers in the expanded range of own-brand Magyar Termék products, according to a recent press release.
Customer habits have changed radically in the recent past, with the emphasis towards high-quality, but budget-friendly, own-brand products. Penny said that around half of its turnover is made up of such in-house developments.
In response to these customer needs, the company will continue to expand its product range in the future, which already includes products from domestic suppliers bearing the Magyar Termék trademark. That is, only products from domestic farms that end up on store shelves and from there into the baskets of Penny customers, the company said.
The store chain, which has been present in Hungary for nearly three decades, considers the distribution of food of Hungarian origin to be a priority. The company said it is proud that in recent years it has managed to build a strong and excellent circle of suppliers, mostly made up of domestic producers, and will continue to work on expanding this circle in the future.
ADVERTISEMENT
SUPPORT THE BUDAPEST BUSINESS JOURNAL
Producing journalism that is worthy of the name is a costly business. For 27 years, the publishers, editors and reporters of the Budapest Business Journal have striven to bring you business news that works, information that you can trust, that is factual, accurate and presented without fear or favor.
Newspaper organizations across the globe have struggled to find a business model that allows them to continue to excel, without compromising their ability to perform. Most recently, some have experimented with the idea of involving their most important stakeholders, their readers.
We would like to offer that same opportunity to our readers. We would like to invite you to help us deliver the quality business journalism you require. Hit our Support the BBJ button and you can choose the how much and how often you send us your contributions.