Industrial robotics center established in Székesfehérvár

BBJ

An industrial robotics center has been established in Székesfehérvár (64 km southwest of Budapest), profitline.hu reported.

File photo by Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

The center is a joint project involving the Municipality of Székesfehérvár and Hanon Systems Hungary Kft. (which manufactures innovative thermal management products for the automotive industry) in partnership with the University of Óbuda and steel products manufacturer Arconic-Köfém Kft.

The aim of the collaboration is to create a knowledge center at the university responding to the challenges of the digital world and industrial robotics, especially in adult education programs.

With the labor market undergoing structural changes, robotization and automation will become ever more indispensable for major industrial players, profitline.hu said.