Indotek acquires Gellért Hotel from Danubius

BBJ

The largest hotel group of Hungary, Danubius Hotels Group, has sold the Gellért Hotel to property developer Indotek Group, which plans to restore the Budapest landmark to its former glory, the two parties have announced, uzletem.hu reported.

The Art Nouveau Gellért Hotel at night. Photo by maziarz/Shutterstock.com

Indotek plans to renovate the Art Nouveau Gellért, preserving it, while upgrading it to a five-star hotel within a few years (it is currently a four-star hotel).

Danubius VP Mark Hennebry said the company had looked, unsuc-cessfully, for a strategic partner or financial investor to team up on a renovation of the Gellert Hotel for the past two years, when Indotek made an offer to buy the hotel.

Danubius will continue to operate the hotel until it undergoes the renovation. Afterward, Indotek will entrust the operation of the Gellert to an international chain with experience running luxury hotels. Indotek has more than 300 properties in its portfolio.