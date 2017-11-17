Indiaʼs SMG opens car bumper plant

MTI – Econews

Indian automotive industry supplier Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG) inaugurated a bumper plant in Kecskemét, central Hungary, on Thursday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported. It will supply German car maker Daimlerʼs plant in the city.

The company received a HUF 7.7 billion government grant for the project, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said at the inauguration event.

Orbán noted that this is not the first investment of the company in Hungary. SMG unit SMR Automotive Mirror Technology Hungary already makes rear-view mirrors at plants in Mosonszolnok and Mosonmagyaróvár in the northwest of the country.

According to earlier reports, the HUF 31 bln bumper plant in Kecskemét will employ 450 people and supply German car maker Daimlerʼs plant in the city with bumpers from 2018. It will turn out 5,500 bumpers a day.

For its part, Daimler has carried out significant investments in Kecskemét recently, launching investments of HUF 185 bln at its base in the city last year and most recently opening a training center in September.