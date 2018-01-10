Indian motorcycles coming to Hungary

BBJ

Motorcycle enthusiasts will have the opportunity to buy the prestigious Indian bikes in Hungary as all 14 models of the American brand will be available this year, business daily Világgazdaság reported today.

Szilárd Falkai, operative director at Ivanics Motor Kft., told Világgazdaság that this year the company will make Indian bikes available in its stores in Budapest and Székesfehérvár. Ivanics Motor has acquired the distribution rights for Central and Eastern Europe for all 14 models of Indian.

Prices are not available yet but will vary greatly depending on added extras. The basic model will start at HUF 4.5 million and can reach as much as HUF 13 mln, Falkai said. The prestige of the Indian brand is still growing in Hungary, therefore Ivanics Motor does not expect to sell hundreds a year, he added.