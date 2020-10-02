IKEA to remove non-rechargeable alkaline batteries from stores

Nicholas Pongratz

True to its commitment to inspire people to live healthier and more sustainable homes, IKEA will remove non-rechargeable alkaline batteries from its global home furnishing offering by October 2021, according to the companyʼs latest announcement, writes Világgazdaság.

Photo by Peter Gudella / Shutterstock.com

IKEA says it wants to encourage its customers to use rechargeable batteries. Regular use of rechargeable batteries saves customers money in the long run while producing less waste in their homes.

Numerous comparative life cycle analysis studies show that for general household appliances (toys, flashlights, portable speakers, cameras) that require regular charging due to their higher energy consumption, alkaline batteries have a higher environmental impact than rechargeable nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) batteries, the paper says.