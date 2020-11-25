IHG debuts Crowne Plaza brand in Budapest

Bence Gaál

IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) has signed a management agreement with Gránit Pólus Group for a property in Budapest to be re-branded to Crowne Plaza Budapest in 2021, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The Crowne Plaza brand is present in more than 60 countries, with locations in cities, airports, and resort locations. The newly signed property will be joining IHG’s brands InterContinental, Holiday Inn, and recently signed Holiday Inn Express, further expanding the company’s presence in Hungary.

The 230-room hotel, opening in place of Hilton Budapest City, will offer a range of facilities, from 13 meeting rooms to a café and lounge club. The property is located next to shopping mall Westend City Center, close to Budapestʼs downtown business district, within walking distance to Nyugati Railway Station linking Budapest to major European cities.

Mario Maxeiner, managing director, Northern Europe comments, "The power of our enterprise really shines through when we see great signings such as Crowne Plaza Budapest. It shows that even in the current environment, there remains great appetite from our owners to join the IHG family as the strength, resilience, and attractiveness of our brands is highly prominent."

"The reputation of IHG’s brand portfolio has resulted in several great growth opportunities, with high-quality conversions to our leading brands like Crowne Plaza. This property is the first of the brand to enter the Hungarian market and we’re confident that Crowne Plaza is going to fit perfectly amongst our other brands and help us grow our presence in this country," he adds.

Miklós Gyertyánfy, asset management director, Gránit Pólus Group, says, "It is our greatest pleasure to crown the 20th birthday of Westend City Center with such an announcement as we believe that now is the right time to rebrand this hotel. It is also a great honor to welcome Crowne Plaza to Hungary for the first time ever, and to find such an experienced partner with an impeccable international reputation as the Intercontinental Hotels Group. Given the central location of West End City Center, we are confident that Crowne Plaza Budapest will become a vibrant hotspot for business travelers and tourists once the COVID-19 pandemic is resolved. In the spirit of this project, Gránit Pólus Group will dedicate more than EUR 10 million to renovate the hotel with its 230 rooms in the following two years."

IHG currently has two hotels operating in Budapest under the brands InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and Holiday Inn, with Holiday Inn Express Budapest – City Centre due to open in 2022.