Icecat now available in Hungarian

Bridget Daley

Dutch company Icecat, a global content syndication network for consumer electronics and office supply product groups, is now available in the Hungarian language.

The Icecat team celebrate the addition of Hungarian to the suite of languages it offers.

Launched in 2003, Icecat consolidates the communication necessary for successful content creation, coordinating brand managers and owners, content creators, administrators, and e-commerce firms. It prepares what it calls "product datasheets", or PDSs, for products and brands, available on an open content catalog platform.



Bernadett Sardi, junior regional manager of Icecat, told the Budapest Business Journal that the company has been present on the Hungarian market for years, but clients previously had to use a second language. "Our Hungarian clients can [now] use their mother tongue as the language of business," she added. The company clearly hopes to see a spike in success as a result.

Icecat has 313 subscriptions from Hungarian clients and firms, and is in negotiations with approximately 50 more, Sardi said. The service is now offered in more than 40 languages, including Hungarian.

Icecat has also launched its own global cryptocurrency, ICURY. More information on that can be found on Icecatʼs content log.