IBM brings ’Corporate Service Corps’ mission to Hungary

Bence Gaál

IT giant IBM has announced the launch of its "Corporate Service Corps" mission in Hungary, to inspire women and small-town entrepreneurs with e-learning and to develop a strategy to boost the economy, with the cooperation of four local organizations, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The pro bono projects will contribute to the development of the economy and education, as well as the improvement of the entrepreneurial mood within the framework of cooperation with socially beneficial organizations, explains the press release.

IBMʼs mission is a global, volunteer-based advisory service for the advancement of science and the economy. In Hungary, the company cooperates with Digital Opportunity Trust (DOT), a Canadian NGO with a more than 16-year history in realizing programs targeted at young people and women.

The 14-member team of volunteers was picked from a pool of IBMʼs best employees. Experts from Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, India, the Philippines, the UAE, the U.S. and Vietnam will spend a month in Budapest. Along with the four Hungarian organizations, they will work on developing short and long-term solutions and recommendations for questions important for society as a whole.

"Weʼre glad to welcome the first Corporate Service Corps mission to Hungary," said Péter Rehus, IBMʼs country leader for Hungary. "The programʼs realization in the country also has a symbolic significance, showing our long-term commitment to tackling challenges that involve local communities. The mission provides an opportunity for highly qualified IBM experts to utilize their knowledge in a different setting than their work corporate world. They can work for the purpose of helping governments, NGOs, and other innovative organizations in order to make Hungarian people even more successful in many walks of life."

The four Hungarian organizations cooperating with IBM are all responsible for a different aspect of the project.

- The ICT Association of Hungary is responsible for the development of an AI and data sciences center strategy.

- Budapest University of Technology and Economicsʼ Center for University-Industry Cooperation (BME-FIEK) will aim at developing an interactive digital framework ecosystem.

- The Budapest Enterprise Agency (BVK) will contribute with the creation of a three-year enterprise development program for the more active involvement of youth and women in the enterprise sector.

- Impact Hub Budapest will work at an e-learning program for the improvement of entrepreneurial knowledge, primarily for women living outside Budapest.