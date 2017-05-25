HVCA to hold 19th annual conference in Budapest

BBJ

The Hungarian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (HVCA) is organizing its 19th Annual Conference in Budapest on June 1 at the Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge Hotel, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Michael Ignatieff, president and rector of the Central European University (CEU), will give the keynote speech for the event, entitled: “The dynamic relationship between business and academia.”

The HVCA’s annual conference is the premier event for leaders from business, political and legal communities to interact and discuss the state of private equity, venture capital and corporate finance in the CEE/SEE region, according to the press release.

Other important topics on the agenda include the transformation of the European financial system, to be covered by Júlia Király, a professor at IBS Budapest, and Brexit, to be discussed by Magdalena Magnuszewska, partner at Innova Capital.

Other prominent female business leaders will discuss women in the private equity sector, while other discussions will cover key issues such as the transformation of private equity in Hungary and the CEE/SEE, and the influence of state funds on the venture capital market in the region.

All this comes after a year which, according to data from corporate financial news source Mergermarket, saw the highest ever value for private equity investment, with more than EUR 11.3 billion invested in 103 deals, while major CEE M&A transactions - such as the EUR 7.3 bln acquisition by Asahi of AB InBev’s CEE assets - put the region on the deal map as never before.

“We are glad to welcome Mr. Ignatieff for his global reputation and his understanding of the important role of academic research and a culture of innovation in economic development,” said Levente Zsembery, HVCA chairman and CEO of X-Ventures. “His broad experience and policy pedigree give him deep insights into the conditions needed to foster a venture-driven entrepreneurial ecosystem. Such insights are essential for investors to understand the factors that push an economy up the value chain,” he added.

“Women in leadership roles have a positive impact on a company’s ability to innovate, navigate disruption and improve its bottom line,” added Margaret Dezse, partner leading Transaction Advisory Services at EY Hungary, on women in private equity. “Closing this gender gap requires board members to step up and consider how to deliver a more diverse and more successful workforce,” she added.

“The private equity industry has gone through a rapid evolution in the region, with private equity funds serving as a significant source of capital, contributing to the overall economic success of those countries and helping to shape the investment climate as we know it today,” said Anikó Kircsi, head of Corporate, M&A and Private Equity at CMS Budapest.

“Private equity and M&A activity in CEE/SEE has gone from strength to strength,” concluded Hugh Owen, partner at Allen & Overy, a key supporter of the conference. “We see every sign that this trend will continue into 2017, supporting sustained investment across the entire region.”

Established in 1991, the HVCA represents the interests of the private equity and venture capital industry in Hungary by supporting its members and promoting adherence to the highest possible professional and ethical standards.

The HVCA represents virtually every major player in the private equity and venture capital industry in Hungary and is dedicated to promoting the industry for the benefit of funds, entrepreneurs, private equity professionals and the economy as a whole.

There are still opportunities to book delegate places at the HVCAʼs 19th Annual Conference, with details and registration online.